Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 36,994 Shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,531,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 36,994 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $38,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the third quarter worth $148,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in O-I Glass by 349.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 261,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after buying an additional 203,037 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in O-I Glass in the 3rd quarter valued at about $263,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of O-I Glass by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 619,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,130,000 after buying an additional 94,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 54,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 4,955 shares during the period. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OI. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on O-I Glass from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.38.

O-I Glass Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:OI opened at $10.81 on Wednesday. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.23 and a 52 week high of $15.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.37 and its 200-day moving average is $11.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.98.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. O-I Glass had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 8.27%. Equities analysts expect that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

