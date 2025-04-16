Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 4,106 Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,621,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,106 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $39,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JWN. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,912,254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $70,331,000 after purchasing an additional 450,539 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,026,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,712,452 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,356,000 after acquiring an additional 289,596 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the fourth quarter worth about $33,480,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nordstrom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,736,000. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of JWN opened at $24.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.19 and a 200 day moving average of $23.68. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 2.31. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.21 and a 52-week high of $24.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a negative return on equity of 18.04%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Friday, April 4th. Argus cut shares of Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group upgraded Nordstrom from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Nordstrom from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

