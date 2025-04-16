Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 7,346 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,000,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,346 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $39,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 303.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Julianne Bruno sold 1,198 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $50,819.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,263 shares in the company, valued at $350,516.46. The trade was a 12.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 18,360 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $1,013,472.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,473,037.60. This represents a 9.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,381 shares of company stock valued at $1,608,243. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised CRISPR Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Chardan Capital cut their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. TD Cowen raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.11.

CRISPR Therapeutics Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $38.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.04 and a 200-day moving average of $43.92. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1 year low of $30.04 and a 1 year high of $67.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 1.85.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.71. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 981.54% and a negative return on equity of 18.46%. As a group, analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

