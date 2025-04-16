German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Holdings Decreased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,974 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,279 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.35% of German American Bancorp worth $4,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in German American Bancorp by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,952 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in German American Bancorp by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,284 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. 46.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get German American Bancorp alerts:

German American Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ GABC opened at $35.29 on Wednesday. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.06 and a fifty-two week high of $47.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

German American Bancorp Increases Dividend

German American Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GABC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 23.69%. On average, analysts anticipate that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from German American Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GABC. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of German American Bancorp from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on German American Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on German American Bancorp

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Diane B. Medley bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.21 per share, with a total value of $39,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,557.70. The trade was a 22.88 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders bought 1,086 shares of company stock valued at $42,621. Company insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

About German American Bancorp

(Free Report)

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for German American Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for German American Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.