Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,711 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.26% of Getty Realty worth $4,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Getty Realty by 149.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 96,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after acquiring an additional 57,712 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 409.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 103,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 82,887 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Getty Realty by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 12,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Getty Realty by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,279,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,713,000 after buying an additional 16,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Getty Realty by 80.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently commented on GTY. KeyCorp upgraded Getty Realty from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a report on Friday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Getty Realty in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.60.
Getty Realty Price Performance
GTY opened at $28.62 on Wednesday. Getty Realty Corp. has a 1 year low of $25.70 and a 1 year high of $33.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 0.85.
Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.29. Getty Realty had a net margin of 34.94% and a return on equity of 7.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Getty Realty Corp. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.
Getty Realty Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 149.21%.
About Getty Realty
