GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Holdings Raised by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) by 26.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,092 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,116 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in GitLab were worth $16,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in GitLab by 5,700.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GitLab during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GitLab during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GitLab by 1,067.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of GitLab by 4,273.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GitLab stock opened at $43.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.41 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.28. GitLab Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.90 and a 52-week high of $74.18.

Several research firms have weighed in on GTLB. Truist Financial cut their target price on GitLab from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of GitLab from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of GitLab from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of GitLab in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on GitLab from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GitLab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.64.

In other GitLab news, insider Robin Schulman sold 9,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $601,315.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 121,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,923,045. This represents a 7.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total transaction of $2,075,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 144,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,518,086.44. The trade was a 21.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 221,386 shares of company stock worth $12,034,334 in the last quarter. 21.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

