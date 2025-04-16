Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) Stock Position Increased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,018 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $2,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MLPA. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 10,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 7,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company boosted its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 4,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, LGL Partners LLC increased its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 16,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter.

Global X MLP ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

MLPA stock opened at $49.49 on Wednesday. Global X MLP ETF has a one year low of $45.09 and a one year high of $54.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.94.

About Global X MLP ETF

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

