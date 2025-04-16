Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,264 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.13% of Global X Uranium ETF worth $3,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 10,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 102,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership now owns 13,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 25,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 133.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period.

Global X Uranium ETF Price Performance

Global X Uranium ETF stock opened at $22.73 on Wednesday. Global X Uranium ETF has a 1-year low of $19.50 and a 1-year high of $33.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.07.

Global X Uranium ETF Company Profile

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

