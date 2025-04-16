Gold Reserve (OTCMKTS:GDRZF) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Gold Reserve Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDRZF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.89 and traded as low as $1.81. Gold Reserve shares last traded at $1.81, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

Gold Reserve Trading Down 6.7 %

The company has a market cap of $180.18 million and a PE ratio of -18.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.84.

Gold Reserve Company Profile

Gold Reserve Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in evaluating, acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties. It also holds interests in LMS Gold project located in Alaska, the United States. The company was founded in 1956 and is based in Spokane, Washington.

