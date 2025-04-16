Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Stake Boosted by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.06% of Grand Canyon Education worth $2,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LOPE. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Grand Canyon Education Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $177.74 on Wednesday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.17 and a 1-year high of $192.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $175.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.02. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 30.67%. The business had revenue of $292.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.62 million. Equities analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

LOPE has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $181.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

(Free Report)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.