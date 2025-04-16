Greatland Gold (LON:GGP) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Berenberg Bank Analyst Says

Greatland Gold (LON:GGP – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 11 ($0.15) to GBX 12 ($0.16) in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 10.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 20 ($0.26) target price on shares of Greatland Gold in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Greatland Gold alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Greatland Gold

Greatland Gold Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of Greatland Gold stock opened at GBX 13.36 ($0.18) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -30.60 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 9.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 7.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.07, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 1.33. Greatland Gold has a 52 week low of GBX 3.63 ($0.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 14.70 ($0.19).

Greatland Gold (LON:GGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported GBX 0.22 ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Greatland Gold will post 1.1007194 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Greatland Gold

(Get Free Report)

Greatland Gold plc is a mining development and exploration company with a focus on precious and base metals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Greatland Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greatland Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.