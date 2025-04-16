Greatland Gold (LON:GGP) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Berenberg Bank Analyst Says

Greatland Gold (LON:GGP – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 11 ($0.15) to GBX 12 ($0.16) in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 10.18% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 20 ($0.26) target price on shares of Greatland Gold in a research report on Tuesday.
Greatland Gold (LON:GGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported GBX 0.22 ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Greatland Gold will post 1.1007194 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Greatland Gold
Greatland Gold plc is a mining development and exploration company with a focus on precious and base metals.
