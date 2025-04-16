Greatland Gold’s (GGP) “Speculative Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their speculative buy rating on shares of Greatland Gold (LON:GGP – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 20 ($0.26) price objective on the stock.

Shares of GGP stock opened at GBX 13.36 ($0.18) on Tuesday. Greatland Gold has a 1-year low of GBX 3.63 ($0.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 14.70 ($0.19). The company has a market cap of £1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.60 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.07, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 9.92 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 7.73.

Greatland Gold (LON:GGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported GBX 0.22 ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Greatland Gold will post 1.1007194 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Greatland Gold plc is a mining development and exploration company with a focus on precious and base metals.

