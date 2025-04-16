GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 55.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,586 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.08% of GXO Logistics worth $4,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 95.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 76,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after buying an additional 37,197 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 14,020 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in GXO Logistics by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,982,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,279,000 after acquiring an additional 29,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

GXO Logistics Stock Performance

NYSE GXO opened at $33.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.58 and a 200 day moving average of $47.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.46 and a twelve month high of $63.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.06. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 1.14%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GXO. Citigroup cut their price objective on GXO Logistics from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $63.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $72.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.93.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics Company Profile

(Free Report)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.