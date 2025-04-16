Hargreaves Services Plc (LON:HSP) Insider Purchases £14,222.88 in Stock

Hargreaves Services Plc (LON:HSP – Get Free Report) insider David Anderson bought 2,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 581 ($7.69) per share, with a total value of £14,222.88 ($18,823.29).

Hargreaves Services Trading Up 1.4 %

HSP opened at GBX 584 ($7.73) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £197.13 million, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 635.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 593.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.75. Hargreaves Services Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 479.50 ($6.35) and a 1-year high of GBX 720 ($9.53).

Hargreaves Services (LON:HSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported GBX 12.23 ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. Hargreaves Services had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 6.30%. Analysts predict that Hargreaves Services Plc will post 42.9487179 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hargreaves Services Increases Dividend

Hargreaves Services Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a GBX 18.50 ($0.24) dividend. This is a positive change from Hargreaves Services’s previous dividend of $18.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.77%. Hargreaves Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.58%.

Hargreaves Services plc is a diversified group delivering services to the industrial and property sectors, supporting key industries within the UK and South East Asia. The Company’s three business segments are Services, Hargreaves Land and an investment in a German joint venture, Hargreaves Raw Materials Services GmbH (HRMS).

