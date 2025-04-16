HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the medical technology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 101.82% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ATEC. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Alphatec from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Alphatec from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphatec presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ATEC opened at $9.91 on Monday. Alphatec has a 1-year low of $4.88 and a 1-year high of $13.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.21, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.38.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04). Alphatec had a negative net margin of 31.06% and a negative return on equity of 541.39%. The firm had revenue of $176.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.74 million. On average, research analysts expect that Alphatec will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP David Sponsel sold 36,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total value of $414,043.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 735,074 shares in the company, valued at $8,394,545.08. This trade represents a 4.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Miles sold 12,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $135,032.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,857,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,324,895.92. The trade was a 0.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 278,800 shares of company stock worth $3,201,469. 22.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Alphatec during the 1st quarter worth approximately $275,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 28.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,927 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 12,553 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphatec during the first quarter valued at $105,000. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphatec by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 37,581 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 4,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Alphatec by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,749 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 9,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

