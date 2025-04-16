Head-To-Head Comparison: DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) versus AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB)

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) and DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Dividends

AllianceBernstein pays an annual dividend of $4.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.3%. DigitalBridge Group pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. AllianceBernstein pays out 112.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. DigitalBridge Group pays out 133.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. AllianceBernstein is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AllianceBernstein and DigitalBridge Group”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AllianceBernstein $461.95 million 8.89 $423.37 million $3.72 9.98 DigitalBridge Group $607.03 million 2.22 $185.28 million $0.03 257.83

Institutional and Insider Ownership

AllianceBernstein has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DigitalBridge Group. AllianceBernstein is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DigitalBridge Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

19.3% of AllianceBernstein shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.7% of DigitalBridge Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of AllianceBernstein shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of DigitalBridge Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for AllianceBernstein and DigitalBridge Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AllianceBernstein 0 4 2 0 2.33 DigitalBridge Group 0 1 7 2 3.10

AllianceBernstein presently has a consensus price target of $37.17, indicating a potential upside of 0.09%. DigitalBridge Group has a consensus price target of $16.39, indicating a potential upside of 111.88%. Given DigitalBridge Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe DigitalBridge Group is more favorable than AllianceBernstein.

Risk and Volatility

AllianceBernstein has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DigitalBridge Group has a beta of 1.68, meaning that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AllianceBernstein and DigitalBridge Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AllianceBernstein 9.46% 17.88% 17.87% DigitalBridge Group 10.98% 4.29% 2.06%

Summary

DigitalBridge Group beats AllianceBernstein on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities. The firm employs quantitative analysis along with long-term purchases, short-term purchases, trading, short sales, margin transactions, option strategies including writing covered options, uncovered options and spread strategies to make its investments. The firm obtains external research to complement its in-house research. The firm was formerly known as Alliance Capital Management Holding LP. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. was founded in 1967 and is based in Nashville,Tennessee.

About DigitalBridge Group

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

