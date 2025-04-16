Head-To-Head Survey: Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) vs. N-able (NYSE:NABL)

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) and N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Hello Group and N-able’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hello Group 11.98% 11.41% 7.51% N-able 8.08% 6.31% 3.90%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

51.0% of Hello Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.3% of N-able shares are held by institutional investors. 61.4% of Hello Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of N-able shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Valuation and Earnings

Hello Group has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, N-able has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Hello Group and N-able”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hello Group $10.56 billion 0.08 $275.72 million $0.78 7.05 N-able $466.15 million 2.67 $23.41 million $0.17 38.79

Hello Group has higher revenue and earnings than N-able. Hello Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than N-able, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Hello Group and N-able, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hello Group 2 2 2 0 2.00 N-able 0 2 3 0 2.60

Hello Group presently has a consensus price target of $8.25, suggesting a potential upside of 50.00%. N-able has a consensus price target of $9.38, suggesting a potential upside of 42.15%. Given Hello Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Hello Group is more favorable than N-able.

Summary

Hello Group beats N-able on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hello Group

Hello Group Inc. provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Momo, Tantan, and QOOL. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names. The company also provides livestream services for various content and activities comprising talent shows, such as singing, dancing, and talk shows, as well as casual chatting, and other forms of interactions between broadcasters and viewers; value-added services; advertising and marketing services; and mobile games. The company was formerly known as Momo Inc. and changed its name to Hello Group Inc. in August 2021. Hello Group Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About N-able

N-able, Inc. provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. It provides software platform designed to be an integrated, enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow. In addition, the company offers remote monitoring and management solutions provide MSP partners with visibility and insights into the availability and performance of their customers' networks, infrastructure, devices and applications through a centralized dashboard; data protection as-a-service solutions, such as backup and disaster recovery for servers, virtual machines, workstations, files, data, and key cloud-based applications, as well as multi-tenant platform and secure remote delivery architecture. Further, it offers security services through patch management, endpoint security, managed detection and response, web protection, e-mail security, and archiving and vulnerability assessment solutions. Additionally, the company engages in professional services automation, automation and scripting management, password management policies and reporting, and analytics. N-able, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

