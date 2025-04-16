Helical (LON:HLCL) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Helical (LON:HLCL – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 280 ($3.71) target price on the stock.

Helical Stock Performance

HLCL stock opened at GBX 199.60 ($2.64) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £244.98 million, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 188.81 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 190.48. Helical has a twelve month low of GBX 167.20 ($2.21) and a twelve month high of GBX 259 ($3.43).

Insider Buying and Selling at Helical

In related news, insider Robert Fowlds purchased 25,000 shares of Helical stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 189 ($2.50) per share, for a total transaction of £47,250 ($62,533.09). Also, insider Richard Cotton bought 13,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 183 ($2.42) per share, for a total transaction of £25,189.95 ($33,337.68). Insiders own 14.18% of the company’s stock.

Helical Company Profile

Helical is a Central London development focused real estate business listed on the London Stock Exchange. We create design-led, sustainable and inspiring spaces. We have a dynamic and experienced team with a broad skill set able to deliver optimal solutions and enhanced value through innovative thinking and in depth market knowledge.

Our extensive track record in joint venture structuring and working in partnership underpins our reputation as one of London’s leading development specialists.

