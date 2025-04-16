Henderson Smaller Companies (LON:HSL) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Henderson Smaller Companies (LON:HSL – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 770.62 ($10.20) and traded as low as GBX 718.64 ($9.51). Henderson Smaller Companies shares last traded at GBX 733 ($9.70), with a volume of 159,432 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 770.62 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 804.12. The firm has a market cap of £538.22 million, a PE ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.12.

Henderson Smaller Companies (LON:HSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported GBX 13.05 ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. Henderson Smaller Companies had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 93.00%.

The Company’s investment objective is to maximize shareholders’ total returns by investing mainly in smaller companies that are quoted in the United Kingdom. The Company is engaged in investing in shares and securities.

