Hut 8 (TSE:HUT) Upgraded at BTIG Research

Hut 8 (TSE:HUT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at BTIG Research to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Hut 8 to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Rosenblatt Securities raised Hut 8 to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Hut 8 has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Get Hut 8 alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Hut 8

Hut 8 Stock Performance

About Hut 8

HUT opened at C$15.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 3.45. Hut 8 has a 1-year low of C$9.62 and a 1-year high of C$45.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$20.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$26.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.87, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

(Get Free Report)

Hut 8 Mining Corp is North America’s innovation-focused digital asset miner. Located in energy-rich Alberta, Canada. Hut 8 has one of the highest installed capacity rates in the industry and holds more self-mined bitcoin than any crypto miner or publicly-traded company globally. It is executing on its commitment to mining and holding bitcoin and has a diversified business and revenue strategy to grow and protect shareholder value regardless of bitcoin’s market direction.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.