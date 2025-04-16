Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 50.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,534 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,270 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $3,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,136,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter worth $61,572,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 978.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 108,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,106,000 after purchasing an additional 98,861 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 409,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,299,000 after buying an additional 54,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at $8,269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

H has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $163.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $172.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.64.

Insider Activity at Hyatt Hotels

In other news, insider Kinsey Wolf sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total value of $122,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at $99,712.45. This trade represents a 55.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.78, for a total transaction of $226,848.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,377,290.06. This represents a 4.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,600 shares of company stock worth $1,517,798 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of H stock opened at $108.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.60. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a twelve month low of $102.43 and a twelve month high of $168.20.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 9.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.82%.

Hyatt Hotels Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

