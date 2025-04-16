IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Stock Position Raised by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,728 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $2,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IDA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in IDACORP by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,046,723 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $660,786,000 after buying an additional 77,230 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in IDACORP by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,424,956 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $374,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,133 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in IDACORP by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,379,408 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $150,742,000 after purchasing an additional 29,094 shares during the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDACORP by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 998,383 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $109,103,000 after purchasing an additional 429,276 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 954,035 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $104,288,000 after buying an additional 3,829 shares during the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE IDA opened at $119.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. IDACORP, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.70 and a 52-week high of $120.84.

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $398.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.21 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 9.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. IDACORP’s payout ratio is 62.77%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on IDACORP from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on IDACORP from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Guggenheim raised shares of IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.50.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

