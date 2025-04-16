IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Given New $201.00 Price Target at Citigroup

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Citigroup from $264.00 to $201.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.13% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on IEX. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on IDEX from $256.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on IDEX from $256.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.14.

Shares of IEX stock opened at $167.32 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $183.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.84. The company has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.05. IDEX has a fifty-two week low of $153.36 and a fifty-two week high of $238.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.53.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.01. IDEX had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 15.45%. Equities analysts predict that IDEX will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 30,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,386,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in IDEX by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Covea Finance raised its position in IDEX by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Covea Finance now owns 14,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in IDEX by 1.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,177,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,603,000 after acquiring an additional 14,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of IDEX by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

