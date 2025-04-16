Insider Buying: Argentex Group PLC (LON:AGFX) Insider Buys £117,842.80 in Stock

Argentex Group PLC (LON:AGFX – Get Free Report) insider Nigel Railton bought 256,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 46 ($0.61) per share, for a total transaction of £117,842.80 ($155,959.24).

Argentex Group Trading Down 7.6 %

Shares of LON AGFX opened at GBX 44 ($0.58) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 41.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 35.71. The stock has a market cap of £54.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.20. Argentex Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 26 ($0.34) and a 12 month high of GBX 54.74 ($0.72).

Argentex Group (LON:AGFX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 2nd. The company reported GBX (1.30) (($0.02)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Argentex Group had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 34.38%. Analysts forecast that Argentex Group PLC will post 1120 EPS for the current year.

Argentex Group Company Profile

As global payment and currency risk management specialists, we offer bespoke services alongside market leading technology for businesses and financial institutions. When choosing Argentex, you will benefit from competitive rates, tailored risk management solutions and the certainty that your organisation is in safe hands.

Argentex is listed on the London Stock Exchange, with offices in the UK, the Netherlands, Australia and the UAE.

