Insider Buying: Corero Network Security plc (LON:CNS) Insider Acquires 246,095 Shares of Stock

Corero Network Security plc (LON:CNS – Get Free Report) insider Carl Herberger bought 246,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,531 ($20.26) per share, for a total transaction of £3,767,714.45 ($4,986,387.57).

Carl Herberger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 21st, Carl Herberger acquired 106,530 shares of Corero Network Security stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 18 ($0.24) per share, with a total value of £19,175.40 ($25,377.71).

Corero Network Security Price Performance

CNS stock opened at GBX 17.50 ($0.23) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 17.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 19.55. Corero Network Security plc has a 12-month low of GBX 11 ($0.15) and a 12-month high of GBX 29.30 ($0.39). The firm has a market cap of £112.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.95 and a beta of 0.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 23.50 ($0.31) price target on shares of Corero Network Security in a report on Tuesday, April 1st.

About Corero Network Security

Corero Network Security plc is a global leader in real-time, high-performance, automatic DDoS cyber defense solutions. Both Service and Hosting providers, alongside digital enterprises across the globe rely on Corero’s award winning cybersecurity technology to eliminate the threat of Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) to their digital environment through automatic attack detection and mitigation, coupled with network visibility, analytics and reporting.

