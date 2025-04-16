Insider Buying: James Halstead plc (LON:JHD) Insider Purchases 14,363 Shares of Stock

James Halstead plc (LON:JHD – Get Free Report) insider Russell Whiting purchased 14,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 139 ($1.84) per share, for a total transaction of £19,964.57 ($26,422.14).

James Halstead Stock Up 2.9 %

JHD stock opened at GBX 143.50 ($1.90) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £600.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.31. James Halstead plc has a 1-year low of GBX 127.50 ($1.69) and a 1-year high of GBX 207 ($2.74). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 150.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 172.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Get James Halstead alerts:

James Halstead (LON:JHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported GBX 5 ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. James Halstead had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 23.72%. Research analysts predict that James Halstead plc will post 10.670194 EPS for the current year.

James Halstead Cuts Dividend

About James Halstead

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th will be issued a GBX 2.75 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 8th. James Halstead’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.67%.

(Get Free Report)

James Halstead (LSE: JHD) is a global manufacturer and supplier of flooring for commercial and domestic purposes. It has manufacturing operations across the United Kingdom, Europe and Scandinavia, Australasia and Asia, and Rest of the World markets and supplies to customers all around the world. The Company’s brands include Polyflor, Palettone, Camaro, Polysafe, Recofloor and Expona.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for James Halstead Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Halstead and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.