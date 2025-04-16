Insider Selling: The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) Insider Sells 5,119 Shares of Stock

The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR – Get Free Report) insider Jon Stanton sold 5,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,107 ($27.89), for a total transaction of £107,857.33 ($142,743.95).
Jon Stanton also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, April 15th, Jon Stanton sold 29,222 shares of The Weir Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,183 ($28.89), for a total value of £637,916.26 ($844,251.27).
The Weir Group Price Performance
WEIR stock opened at GBX 2,198 ($29.09) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,300.02 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,239.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.07. The Weir Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 1,832 ($24.25) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,496 ($33.03).
The Weir Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 17th will be issued a GBX 22.10 ($0.29) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. This is a boost from The Weir Group’s previous dividend of $17.90. This represents a yield of 0.92%. The Weir Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.83%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Weir Group from GBX 2,500 ($33.09) to GBX 2,700 ($35.73) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd.
About The Weir Group
The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers engineering, manufacturing, and service processing technology for the use in abrasive high-wear mining applications; and differentiated technology for the use in infrastructure and general industrial markets.
