Insider Selling: The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) Insider Sells 5,119 Shares of Stock

The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR – Get Free Report) insider Jon Stanton sold 5,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,107 ($27.89), for a total transaction of £107,857.33 ($142,743.95).

Jon Stanton also recently made the following trade(s):

Get The Weir Group alerts:

On Tuesday, April 15th, Jon Stanton sold 29,222 shares of The Weir Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,183 ($28.89), for a total value of £637,916.26 ($844,251.27).

The Weir Group Price Performance

WEIR stock opened at GBX 2,198 ($29.09) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,300.02 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,239.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.07. The Weir Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 1,832 ($24.25) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,496 ($33.03).

The Weir Group Increases Dividend

The Weir Group ( LON:WEIR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported GBX 120 ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Weir Group had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 8.60%. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Weir Group PLC will post 136.0509554 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 17th will be issued a GBX 22.10 ($0.29) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. This is a boost from The Weir Group’s previous dividend of $17.90. This represents a yield of 0.92%. The Weir Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Weir Group from GBX 2,500 ($33.09) to GBX 2,700 ($35.73) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WEIR

About The Weir Group

(Get Free Report)

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers engineering, manufacturing, and service processing technology for the use in abrasive high-wear mining applications; and differentiated technology for the use in infrastructure and general industrial markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Weir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Weir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.