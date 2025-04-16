IntegraFin (LON:IHP) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of IntegraFin (LON:IHP – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 440 ($5.82) target price on shares of IntegraFin in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

Shares of IHP stock opened at GBX 307 ($4.06) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.15. IntegraFin has a 12 month low of GBX 263 ($3.48) and a 12 month high of GBX 414 ($5.48). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 322.54 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 351.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of GBX 7.20 ($0.10) per share. This represents a yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from IntegraFin’s previous dividend of $3.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. IntegraFin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.41%.

In other IntegraFin news, insider Alexander Scott bought 301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 363 ($4.80) per share, for a total transaction of £1,092.63 ($1,446.04). Also, insider Euan Marshall acquired 4,500 shares of IntegraFin stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 350 ($4.63) per share, for a total transaction of £15,750 ($20,844.36). Insiders acquired 4,932 shares of company stock valued at $1,729,381 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 26.12% of the company’s stock.

IntegraFin Holdings plc (IntegraFin) is the holding company for all of the entities involved in the provision of the Transact service. Transact is one of the largest independent wrap platforms in the UK. It offers advisory professionals a comprehensive financial planning infrastructure for investing client assets in a tax-efficient way.

