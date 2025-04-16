InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Stock Rating Lowered by National Bankshares

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at National Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$11.75 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior target price of C$12.25. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 15.42% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on IIP.UN. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James lowered their target price on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.50 to C$12.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.13.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 1.2 %

About InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust

TSE:IIP.UN opened at C$10.18 on Monday. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$9.40 and a 52 week high of C$13.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.59, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$10.33 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.66. The firm has a market cap of C$1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -509.00 and a beta of 1.13.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. The company operations are carried out through the region of Canada.

