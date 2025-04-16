Invesco Ltd. Acquires 106,628 Shares of Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR)

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,799,281 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,628 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.54% of Paycor HCM worth $51,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 35,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 15,460 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 429,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,977,000 after buying an additional 5,387 shares during the last quarter. Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Paycor HCM during the fourth quarter worth $2,375,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,413,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,258,000 after acquiring an additional 58,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,003,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,201,000 after acquiring an additional 269,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycor HCM alerts:

Paycor HCM Price Performance

Shares of Paycor HCM stock opened at $22.49 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.61. Paycor HCM, Inc. has a one year low of $10.92 and a one year high of $23.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.40, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Paycor HCM ( NASDAQ:PYCR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). Paycor HCM had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a positive return on equity of 4.28%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Paycor HCM, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on PYCR shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.50 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Paycor HCM from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $20.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $22.50 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Paycor HCM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.53.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Paycor HCM

About Paycor HCM

(Free Report)

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycor HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycor HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.