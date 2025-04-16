Invesco Ltd. Boosts Position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 267,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 9,625 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $49,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,147 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 255 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 888 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $193.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $187.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $211.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.40.

Affiliated Managers Group Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:AMG opened at $158.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.09. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.22 and a 52 week high of $199.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $164.48 and a 200 day moving average of $178.55.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $6.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.03 by $0.50. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 25.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 22.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.26%.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

Featured Stories

