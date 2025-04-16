Invesco Ltd. Buys 5,474 Shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 802,523 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,474 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $52,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Progress Software by 893.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 765 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Progress Software by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Progress Software by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,335 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Progress Software by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period.

Progress Software Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $57.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.59, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.85. Progress Software Co. has a 52 week low of $48.00 and a 52 week high of $70.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 31st. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $238.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.64 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 41.56% and a net margin of 9.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Progress Software Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ian Pitt sold 703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total transaction of $39,571.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,163.93. This represents a 7.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anthony Folger sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total transaction of $844,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,508,953.20. The trade was a 25.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,185 shares of company stock worth $1,024,193 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Progress Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Progress Software from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Progress Software from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.33.

Progress Software Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

See Also

