Invesco Ltd. Cuts Stake in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Invesco Ltd. cut its stake in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 502,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 41,189 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $51,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 29,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $581,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 7,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,457,000 after purchasing an additional 7,131 shares during the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CALM. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 6th.

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of CALM opened at $96.55 on Wednesday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.15 and a 52-week high of $116.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.11.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 8th. The basic materials company reported $10.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.79 by $4.59. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $953.76 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 33.69%. Cal-Maine Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 101.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cal-Maine Foods Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

