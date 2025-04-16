Invesco Ltd. Grows Position in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 686,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,737 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.44% of Brady worth $50,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BRC. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Brady by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,733,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,742,000 after buying an additional 1,074,885 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brady by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 450,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,243,000 after acquiring an additional 59,752 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Brady by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 123,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,098,000 after acquiring an additional 59,666 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Brady during the 4th quarter worth $4,372,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Brady by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 606,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,806,000 after purchasing an additional 50,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Brady alerts:

Brady Stock Performance

BRC stock opened at $67.25 on Wednesday. Brady Co. has a one year low of $57.89 and a one year high of $77.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.04.

Brady Dividend Announcement

Brady ( NYSE:BRC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $356.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.21 million. Brady had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 19.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brady Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 9th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

Brady Profile

(Free Report)

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.