Invesco Ltd. Grows Position in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,028,508 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,408 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.90% of Global X Uranium ETF worth $54,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of URA. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $321,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,728,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,300,000 after purchasing an additional 777,767 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Global X Uranium ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,497,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Global X Uranium ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA URA opened at $22.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.05. Global X Uranium ETF has a 1 year low of $19.50 and a 1 year high of $33.99.
The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.
