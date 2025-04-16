Invesco Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,172,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,676 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.74% of Janus Henderson Group worth $49,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JHG. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.22.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Performance

JHG stock opened at $31.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.96. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 12-month low of $28.26 and a 12-month high of $46.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 12.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.94%.

Janus Henderson Group Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

