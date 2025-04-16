Invesco Ltd. Has $49.84 Million Stake in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) by 48.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,643,943 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 864,852 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $49,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Select Medical by 179.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Select Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in Select Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $191,000. Vista Finance LLC acquired a new position in Select Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 11,055 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SEM opened at $16.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.38. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $14.99 and a 1 year high of $40.98.

Select Medical ( NYSE:SEM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The health services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 14.04%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.15%.

SEM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark upgraded shares of Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $47.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Select Medical from $40.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Select Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

