Invesco Ltd. Has $52.45 Million Stock Holdings in Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO)

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,890,977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 715,999 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 3.76% of Ero Copper worth $52,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Ero Copper by 2,172.6% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 57,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 55,163 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ero Copper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $991,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Ero Copper by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,909,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,645,000 after buying an additional 198,800 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP acquired a new position in Ero Copper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Ero Copper by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 775,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,448,000 after acquiring an additional 28,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

Ero Copper Stock Performance

Shares of ERO stock opened at $10.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.74 and a beta of 1.10. Ero Copper Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.30 and a 52 week high of $24.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ero Copper ( NYSE:ERO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $122.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.26 million. Ero Copper had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 3.67%. On average, analysts expect that Ero Copper Corp. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins initiated coverage on Ero Copper in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities raised Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. TD Cowen upgraded Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ero Copper in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ero Copper

About Ero Copper

(Free Report)

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.