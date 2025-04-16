Invesco Ltd. Has $52.97 Million Stock Holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 28.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 450,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,842 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.23% of Franco-Nevada worth $52,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in Franco-Nevada by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,450,000 after buying an additional 8,147 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Franco-Nevada by 6.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 839,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,068,000 after acquiring an additional 54,329 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada during the 3rd quarter valued at $326,000. Tri Ri Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,433,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 79,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,957,000 after purchasing an additional 6,052 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Franco-Nevada from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.25.
Franco-Nevada Stock Up 0.2 %
NYSE:FNV opened at $169.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.61 billion, a PE ratio of -53.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.68. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12 month low of $112.70 and a 12 month high of $171.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.32.
Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.33 million. Franco-Nevada had a positive return on equity of 10.55% and a negative net margin of 55.28%. Franco-Nevada’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.15%.
Franco-Nevada Profile
Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.
