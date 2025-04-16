Invesco Ltd. Has $53.14 Million Stock Holdings in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 305,320 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,041 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $53,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dycom Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Dycom Industries by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dycom Industries by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 107.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 387 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Dycom Industries Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE DY opened at $152.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $160.15 and its 200 day moving average is $176.37. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.37 and a 52 week high of $207.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dycom Industries declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DY shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Dycom Industries from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Dycom Industries from $229.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $234.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DY

Dycom Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.