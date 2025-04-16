Invesco Ltd. Has $53.90 Million Stake in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,932,295 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,148 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $53,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Plains GP by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 11,541 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Plains GP by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 74,057 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Plains GP during the 4th quarter worth $668,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Plains GP by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 893,296 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,419,000 after buying an additional 58,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Plains GP by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 1,043,206 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $19,174,000 after buying an additional 50,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PAGP shares. Wolfe Research raised Plains GP from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Plains GP from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Plains GP from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Plains GP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Plains GP Price Performance

Shares of PAGP opened at $18.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.67. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 52-week low of $16.61 and a 52-week high of $22.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 35.15 and a beta of 1.11.

Plains GP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 286.79%.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream infrastructure systems in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the gathering and transporting crude oil and NGLs using pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

