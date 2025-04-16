Invesco Ltd. Lowers Holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,974,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,302 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.03% of ChampionX worth $53,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in ChampionX by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 68,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 218,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,935,000 after purchasing an additional 50,300 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of ChampionX by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 969,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,368,000 after purchasing an additional 114,845 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 85,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 16,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slotnik Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of ChampionX by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Slotnik Capital LLC now owns 606,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,502,000 after buying an additional 26,219 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHX opened at $24.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.81. ChampionX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.92 and a fifty-two week high of $37.06.

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. ChampionX had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 19.84%. On average, analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.03%.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

