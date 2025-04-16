Invesco Ltd. Purchases 105,420 Shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 580,584 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,420 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.33% of Granite Construction worth $50,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GVA. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Granite Construction in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Granite Construction in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 193.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Granite Construction by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,751 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Granite Construction news, COO James A. Radich sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total value of $217,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,462,227.84. This trade represents a 8.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Brian R. Dowd sold 2,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total value of $165,138.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,131,914. This represents a 12.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Granite Construction Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Granite Construction stock opened at $77.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.01. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 12-month low of $52.99 and a 12-month high of $105.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49 and a beta of 1.26.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.19). Granite Construction had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $977.30 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Granite Construction Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.05%.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor in the United States. It operates through two segments: Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public and water-related construction for municipal agencies, commercial water suppliers, industrial facilities, and energy companies; and construction of various complex projects, including infrastructure/site development, mining, public safety, tunnel, solar storage, and power related projects.

