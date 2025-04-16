Invesco Ltd. Purchases 119,555 Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,125,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,555 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $51,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PPC. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 132.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

Pilgrim’s Pride Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ PPC opened at $53.29 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.26 and a 200 day moving average of $49.46. The company has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 1 year low of $33.67 and a 1 year high of $57.16.

Pilgrim’s Pride Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a $6.30 dividend. This is an increase from Pilgrim’s Pride’s previous special dividend of $2.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PPC. Santander began coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Pilgrim’s Pride from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Pilgrim’s Pride from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

Get Our Latest Report on Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim’s Pride Profile

(Free Report)

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. and Europe, and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.