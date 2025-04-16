Invesco Ltd. Purchases 139,384 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 38.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 501,326 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,384 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.33% of Twilio worth $54,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Twilio by 176.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 13,946 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Twilio by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Twilio by 22.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 0.6% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 17,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Twilio news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total transaction of $173,193.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,519 shares in the company, valued at $18,990,140.69. This represents a 0.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 12,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total transaction of $1,155,929.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,297,447.92. This represents a 3.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,471 shares of company stock worth $2,344,149. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on TWLO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Twilio from $83.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $90.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Twilio presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.26.

Twilio Price Performance

Twilio stock opened at $88.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.06. The stock has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.06. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.51 and a 1 year high of $151.95.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Twilio had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a positive return on equity of 1.38%. On average, research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

