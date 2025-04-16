Invesco Ltd. Purchases 85,009 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 949,575 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,009 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.64% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association worth $51,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 120.8% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Price Performance

ZION opened at $43.79 on Wednesday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $39.05 and a 12-month high of $63.22. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.46.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.08. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The company had revenue of $820.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, February 24th that permits the company to repurchase $40.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 0.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is currently 34.75%.

Insider Activity at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In other news, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 22,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total value of $1,280,344.31. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655,305.11. This represents a 43.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total transaction of $557,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,554,136.37. The trade was a 17.91 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,029 shares of company stock valued at $1,855,321 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.81.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

