Invesco Ltd. Raises Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 523,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 20,249 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.08% of Canadian National Railway worth $53,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CNI. Smith Moore & CO. grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 966.0% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 86,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,801,000 after purchasing an additional 78,567 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 122,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,406,000 after purchasing an additional 7,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CNI shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.36.

Canadian National Railway Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of CNI stock opened at $98.53 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $91.65 and a 1-year high of $130.63. The company has a market cap of $61.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.66.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 26.09%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.6159 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.66%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

