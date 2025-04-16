Invesco Ltd. Raises Holdings in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG)

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Free Report) by 43.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,731,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 524,369 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 3.33% of REV Group worth $55,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in REVG. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of REV Group by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in REV Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 99,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in REV Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in REV Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of REV Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000.

REV Group Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE REVG opened at $31.81 on Wednesday. REV Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.51 and a 12-month high of $36.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.22.

REV Group Dividend Announcement

REV Group Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.

