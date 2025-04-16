Invesco Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN)

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,386,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 581,696 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Ermenegildo Zegna were worth $52,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Ermenegildo Zegna in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,100,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna in the 4th quarter worth $1,907,000. American Assets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna in the 4th quarter worth $578,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna in the fourth quarter worth $510,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Ermenegildo Zegna during the fourth quarter valued at $372,000. 12.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ermenegildo Zegna Trading Up 0.5 %

Ermenegildo Zegna stock opened at $6.89 on Wednesday. Ermenegildo Zegna has a 12-month low of $6.05 and a 12-month high of $13.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.74 and a 200 day moving average of $8.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ZGN shares. Bank of America upgraded Ermenegildo Zegna from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $9.40 to $8.90 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Ermenegildo Zegna in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Ermenegildo Zegna Company Profile

Ermenegildo Zegna N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes luxury menswear, footwear, leather goods, and other accessories under the Zegna and the Thom Browne brands. It provides luxury leisurewear for men; formal suits, tuxedos, shirts, blazers, formal overcoats, and accessories; leather accessories comprising shoes, bags, belts, and small leather accessories; and fragrances.

