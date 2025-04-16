Invesco Ltd. Sells 23,103 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 455,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,103 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $50,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BFAM. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 423.2% during the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $155.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $127.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bright Horizons Family Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.67.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.74, for a total transaction of $311,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,838,708.18. This represents a 9.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.69, for a total transaction of $124,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 33,449 shares in the company, valued at $4,170,755.81. This trade represents a 2.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $118.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 49.20 and a beta of 1.31. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.59 and a 12 month high of $141.90.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.03). Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 13.63%. On average, research analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

